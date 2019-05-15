Services
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Park at Lake Fort Phantom
Janiceann Brooks Obituary
Janiceann Brooks

Tye - Janiceann Brooks 74, of Tye, Texas passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, May 13, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her two of her sons Brian Kevin, and Kevin Eli Brooks.

Janice is survived by her husband Tommy Brooks; her sons Toby and Robert Brooks; her grandchildren Raymond Brooks, Savannah McCrary, Thomas Eli and Donovan Brooks; and many lifelong friends.

A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Johnson Park at Lake Fort Phantom.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 15 to May 16, 2019
