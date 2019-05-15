|
|
Janiceann Brooks
Tye - Janiceann Brooks 74, of Tye, Texas passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, May 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her two of her sons Brian Kevin, and Kevin Eli Brooks.
Janice is survived by her husband Tommy Brooks; her sons Toby and Robert Brooks; her grandchildren Raymond Brooks, Savannah McCrary, Thomas Eli and Donovan Brooks; and many lifelong friends.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Johnson Park at Lake Fort Phantom.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 15 to May 16, 2019