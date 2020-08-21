Janie Elizabeth Rushing Cooper



Granbury - The most wonderful Janie Elizabeth Rushing Cooper, 91, went home to be with her LORD and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She lived in Granbury, Texas for the last several years with her daughter, Valery Cooper Raney, and son-in-law, Rodney Raney; and the last few years, at assisted living centers, when her health began to fail.



To honor her life, a graveside service will be held at Clear Fork Cemetery in Lueders, Texas at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene. The cemetery is located at the southern end of County Road 203, three miles south of Lueders. Her Pastor, Mike McMahon, of Fellowship Church of Hood County will officiate.



My Mom was born on July 2, 1929 to Ray Roderick Rushing and Mary Ella Fannin Rushing in Lueders, where she grew up on the farm and graduated from high school in 1946. Instead of purchasing the new stove she was saving up for, her mother gave it to Mom to attend Hendrick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Abilene, Texas, where she graduated in 1949, then she entered college also in Abilene at Hardin Simmons University and graduated in 1955.



Mom's nursing career was extensive and remarkable. Growing up I brought all my sick and injured friends and animals to her for care. I remember most of our friends and family calling her for her expert advice. During her school years, she was a staff and surgical nurse at Hendrick's in Abilene and Seaton Hospital in Austin, Texas. She was a nursing instructor at Hendrick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing until 1959, and then Operating Room Supervisor at Hendrick's. until 1962. From 1962 until 1967 she was a school nurse for Abilene Independent School District, and remember her working at Woodson Elementary, Abilene High School and Jane Long Elementary. In June of 1967, she was the first Director of Nursing and hired the first nursing staff, opening the hospital, West Texas Medical Center in Abilene. From there she went to the Abilene State School as Director of Nursing and Staff Development Instructor until her retirement in 1988. After retirement she contracted with the Texas Nurses Association as a Nurse Aid Examiner. Mom kept her nursing license until 1997, and cared for many friends and family members during their end of life process.



She loved her family very much, and liked to talk about her outliving every one of them. She leaves behind her nieces and nephews that she loved so much from the families of her sister, Catharyn Rushing Switzer; brother, Ray Rushing; sister, Mary Rushing Champion and brother, Charles Rushing. Her other siblings with no children were sister, Coral Rushing Hillmer and brother, David Rushing. She also leaves behind many cousins in Alabama, whom she loved to be with at any opportunity. She leaves behind so many friends, students and co-workers, whom she loved so much.



Mom loved to do just about anything with her hands, and stayed busy doing whatever that was. If you said, "Let's go!," she was the first one ready. Sewing, cooking, reading (anything but fiction), China painting, fishing, hunting, knitting and crocheting were things she loved to do. In her last years, she made volumes of blankets, booties, hats, scarves and sweaters for babies and the elderly with the Granbury Knitting Guild and her friends.



The family would like to thank all of her caregivers, especially this last year, during the pandemic, which was and is such a challenging time for everyone. Mom was a very kind, caring and generous giver in anyway she could be. We would like to encourage anyone to make a donation in her honor to your favorite ministry or organization, and the Clear Fork Cemetery.



Lueders Clear Fork Cemetery



PO Box 276,Lueders Tx 79533









