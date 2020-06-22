Janie Hinkel Alexander
Abilene - Janie Alexander of Abilene transcended to her Heavenly Father, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Christian servant leadership was demonstrated throughout her lifetime as a mother to many extended family members, volunteerism to her church, and service to her community. She was born in her family home on August 14, 1924 in New Ulm, Texas to Henry and Ellie Hinkel. She was a graduate of Cat Spring and Bellville High Schools and attended nursing school at Scott and White Hospital in Temple. During her nurse training, she met her future husband, Dr. Joe Alexander, while caring for him as a patient. They were married on October 16, 1946 in her family home.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 23 from 6 pm until 8 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, in the funeral home state rooms by the entrance closest to Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral services will be 10 am Wednesday, June 24, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 525 Beech St. Burial to follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
After marriage, Janie worked as the clinical nurse at Alexander Clinic in Spur, Texas for her husband, his father and brother. In 1957, Janie and Dr. Joe moved from Spur to Abilene where she resided until her death. She was a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Propheteer Sunday School Class. For many decades, Janie headed the St. Paul Kitchen Guild, organized the kitchen and fed members, especially during church funerals. A longtime member of the Pedal Pusher Group of the Abilene Garden Club, she was an avid gardener and known for her "green thumb" especially with African Violets. She was a member of the Cora Posey Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star and Beauceants. Janie was a constant supporter of her husband in the Suez Temple during his time as Potentate of the Shrine Club.
Janie was a Girl Scout leader for both daughters and a long-time member-at-large on the Chisholm Trail Council of the Boy Scouts of America. She proudly pinned the Eagle Scout award on the chest of both of her sons. For her service to the BSA, she was awarded the Silver Beaver in 1979.
Janie was preceded in death by parents Henry Hinkel and Ellie Keding Hinkel; husband, Dr. Joe P. Alexander; and son, Dr. Dan Alexander. She is survived by son, Dr. Joe Bob Alexander and wife Donalyn of Abilene; daughters Eunice Hamrick of Stephenville and Betsy Byrom of Gainesville; grandsons Ryan Alexander and wife Heather of Las Vegas, NV; Austin Alexander and wife Kelsey of Abilene; Cody Hamrick and wife Heather of Argyle; Alex Byrom of Gainesville, and granddaughter Stephanie Hohertz and husband Tim of Stephenville; great-grandchildren Ashlee, Hank, Parker, MillieKate, BrantleyJo, Cash, Tate and Adilynn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul UMC Television Ministry, Texas Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America, or charity of choice.
