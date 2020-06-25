Janie Sue Aberegg
Eastland - Janie Sue Aberegg, age 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27 at 10am at the Daugherty St. Church of Christ in Eastland. A visitation will be held on Friday from 6-8pm at Edwards Funeral Home, Eastland, TX. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and a limited number of people will be allowed in the visitation room at a time as social distancing will be enforced.
Janie was born August 13, 1944 in Plainview, Texas to William D. and Margaret Horton Holt. After graduating High School, she received a business degree from Southwest Missouri University in Springfield, MO.
She married Royce D. "Dee" Aberegg September 30, 1983 in Eastland County. She was a faithful member of the Daugherty Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents W.D. and Margaret Holt.
Janie is survived by her loving, devoted soul-mate and husband Dee Aberegg; son, Steven Gibson; daughters, Crystal Gibson and Dina Holt (Donnie); sisters, Gay Nell (Don) Huffine and Deeanna (John) Rodgers; 6 grandchildren Austin (Brittany) Holt, Ryan (Tammy) Holt, Victoria Baker, Katie Holt, Brett Baker, Collin Holt and 4 great-grandchildren Abel, Neil, Huckston and Dawson Kaye as well as the many men, women and children whose lives she touched because of the love of Christ through church, Dorcas Class, Bible Camp, Fosters, Zambia, and just in life in general............Well Done My Good and Faithful Servant.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to charities which were very important to Janie; Foster's Home of Children in Stephenville, www.fostershome.org or Zambian Mission, www.zambiamission.org.
Eastland - Janie Sue Aberegg, age 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27 at 10am at the Daugherty St. Church of Christ in Eastland. A visitation will be held on Friday from 6-8pm at Edwards Funeral Home, Eastland, TX. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and a limited number of people will be allowed in the visitation room at a time as social distancing will be enforced.
Janie was born August 13, 1944 in Plainview, Texas to William D. and Margaret Horton Holt. After graduating High School, she received a business degree from Southwest Missouri University in Springfield, MO.
She married Royce D. "Dee" Aberegg September 30, 1983 in Eastland County. She was a faithful member of the Daugherty Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents W.D. and Margaret Holt.
Janie is survived by her loving, devoted soul-mate and husband Dee Aberegg; son, Steven Gibson; daughters, Crystal Gibson and Dina Holt (Donnie); sisters, Gay Nell (Don) Huffine and Deeanna (John) Rodgers; 6 grandchildren Austin (Brittany) Holt, Ryan (Tammy) Holt, Victoria Baker, Katie Holt, Brett Baker, Collin Holt and 4 great-grandchildren Abel, Neil, Huckston and Dawson Kaye as well as the many men, women and children whose lives she touched because of the love of Christ through church, Dorcas Class, Bible Camp, Fosters, Zambia, and just in life in general............Well Done My Good and Faithful Servant.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to charities which were very important to Janie; Foster's Home of Children in Stephenville, www.fostershome.org or Zambian Mission, www.zambiamission.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.