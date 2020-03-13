Resources
1953 - 2020
Abilene - Janis Gist, age 66, passed from her Earthly life on Friday, March 13, 2020 after a brief illness.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date for friends and family to attend.

Janis was born on April 2, 1953 in Haskell, Texas to Dick and Mardell (White) Roberson. She married Joe Gist on May 3, 1991 in Abilene, Texas, and shared many years in love, laughter and life. She was a hard worker, working many years for Abilene Regional Medical Center and also for Freedom2Go.

Janis was preceded in death by her parents, and by her beloved Bichon, Libby.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Joe Gist; a brother, Bill Roberson and wife, Karen; two nieces, Emily and Allison; and a host of friends who will all miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Abilene Animal Adoption Center, c/o City of Abilene, Attn: Matthew Dane.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
