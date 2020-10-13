1/1
Janis Kay Miller
Janis Kay Miller

Clyde - Janis Kay Miller, 76, of Clyde died Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Billy Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Janis was born December 23, 1943 in Ballinger to Bill Edwin and Mary Frances (Johnson) Bisbee. She graduated from Ballinger High School. She then attended Abilene Beauty School, graduating in 1962. She moved to Clyde from Ballinger in 1962. She married Robert Morgan Miller in Stamford on December 21, 1963. Janis owned and operated Miller Beauty Shop in Clyde for over 50 years and was a member of the Southside Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Miller of Clyde; son Darrell Miller of Clyde; brother Joel Bisbee of Bastrop; two sisters, Jana Canada and husband Joe of Clyde and Joyce Morgan of Baird; sister-in-law Ila Haskell of Clyde; granddaughter Kayleen Miller Harper and husband Andrew of Lubbock and one great grandson Bentley Miller of Lubbock.

Janis was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Texas Oncology Foundation, 1957 Antilley Rd., Abilene, Texas 79606.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
