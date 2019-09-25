|
|
Janis Rocha
Abilene - Janis Wooldridge Rocha was born September 17, 1940 in Odessa, Texas. She died in Abilene, Texas September 23, 2019. There are no services planned. She was the daughter of E.B. (Cotton) Wooldridge & Wilma Cole (T) Wooldridge. The family moved to Tyler, Texas in 1952 where she spent most of the rest of her life.
She graduated from John Tyler H.S. where she was the head cheerleader. She attended Smith County Clerical School and then worked as Chief Court Clerk in Precinct I Tyler, Texas. She married George Wills and they had three children: Keven, Kari and Kent. She later married Albert Rocha, who adopted the three children. Janis was a Sunday school teacher and the church pianist for North Dixie Baptist Church in Tyler. Janis was a good artist and specialized in oils. She loved art and Biblical history and was a fine Christian woman who loved her family and our Lord Jesus Christ.
Upon the death of her husband, she moved to Abilene, Texas to be near family, living only three doors down from her daughter Kari and son-in-law, Curtis Jones. Janis was preceded in death by her parents, (Cotton) & (T) Wooldridge, husband, Albert Rocha, Sons: Keven and Kent and brother Mickey Wooldridge. She is survived by daughter Kari & Curtis Jones, daughter-in-law Sandy Rocha, granddaughter Katherine Rocha Sudheimer and niece Christi Wooldridge Buhrle.
At her request, Janis is to be cremated and her cremains scattered on the graves of her parents and son at the Profitt Cemetery near Newcastle, Tx. A stone will be erected there in her honor.
Janis' favorite verse was Job 19:25-27.
Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 25, 2019