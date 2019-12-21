|
J.B. Cutright
Abilene - J.B. Cutright, 85, of Abilene, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Wylie Baptist Church with Darrin Ray and Mike Harkrider, officiating. Interment will follow in the Potosi Cemetery under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
J.B. was born on February 28, 1934 in Natchitoches, Louisiana to the late Jackson and Ludie (Durr) Cutright. He and Bettie Lou Hampton were married on June 13, 1953 in Kermit, Texas. He worked as a large engine mechanic for El Paso Natural Gas for 38 years retiring at the age of 55. J.B. had a love for antique cars. He was a member of the Antique Car Club. He later opened his own auto repair garage. At his business, he was known as a man of integrity. He was honest and fair when dealing with his customers. He loved helping other people. J.B. was a member of the Wylie Baptist Church where he served as a deacon since 1965. He took it upon himself to be the official greeter at church. He and Bettie have been residents of Abilene since 1989.
J.B. was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Gayla Michelle and James David Baldwin; one brother, Frankie Dale Cutright and one sister, Jackie Lou Palmer.
Survivors include his wife Bettie of Abilene; two sons, Jerry Wayne Cutright and wife Konnie of Granbury, Texas and Blan Cutright and wife Melody of Breckenridge, Texas; three granddaughters, Dawn Vanhorn and husband Curt, D'nee Mitchell and husband Brandon and Sheri Lynn Cutright; and six great grandchildren, Anthony Baldwin, Dominic Astudillo, Marcus Cutright, Dakota Mitchell, Hayleigh Mitchell and Kynzi Mitchell.
Serving as pallbearers will be Marcus Cutright, Dominic Astudillo, Dakota Mitchell, Anthony Baldwin, Doyce English, Ken Lewis and Ronnie Underwood.
Family suggests memorials may be made to the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019