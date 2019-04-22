J.B. Kellum



Abilene - Home Going of Mr. J.B. Kellum



Mr. J.B. Kellum was born December 15, 1935 in Clarksville, TX to Leon and Beulah Kellum, who preceded him in death. A long with late wife Tennie Kellum; two sisters; Darlene Kellum, Betty Denwiddie and two brothers, Henry Kellum, and Frank Kellum.



In the early 1960's he met the love of his life, his late wife Tennie (Gray) Kellum. They married and had four children (Joel Kellum, Renay Kellum, Ebony Kellum, and Pam Kellum). J.B was a very oriented family man. A loving husband, loving father, and grandfather.



During his life span he was a very hard worker. He worked several Jobs throughout his life. His life span job was at the Abilene State School, were he was a laundry Foreman. He worked there for 25 years and retired after 25 years of service in 1999.



J.B. never met a stranger. He never met a task he wouldn't complete. He loved being outside fixing things, building things and tending to his rose bushes.



J.B. is survived by: his children, Joel Kellum (Keenja), Renay Kellum (K.D.) Pam Kellum (Patrick) Ebony Kellum all of Abilene. Ten grandchildren, Sedrick, Jamaall, Shareca, Corrina, Vanessa, Tevin, Mercedees, Dominque, Eboni, London, and 17 great grandchildren. Nine siblings, Corine Gee, Rose Marshall, Peggy Nunley, Virginia Simpson, Beluah Mae Kellum, Christine Nunley, Bobby Pickerson, Leon Kellum, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.