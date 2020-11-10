1/1
J.c. Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.c.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J.C. Gibson

J.C. Gibson of Abilene, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Graveside services will be held at 11 am Friday, November 13 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene with Pastor David Black officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12 from 5pm to 7pm at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St., Abilene.

J.C. "Jay" Gibson was born February 3, 1932 in Dillsboro, North Carolina to Floyd and Willie Mae (Sutton) Gibson. He was one of three boys. In his teens, J.C. moved to St. Maries, Idaho, to live with his father and step-mother. He met and married Mildred "Millie" Goodman in Hernando, Mississippi on September 22, 1956. J.C. and Millie raised three children, Sharon, Brenda and David, and celebrated 62 years of marriage in 2018.

Jay joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, and retired in 1972 with the rank of Technical Sergeant . After his military service he worked for the City of Abilene Water Department for the 20 years.

In addition to his time in the Air Force and his work with the City of Abilene, Jay was a sports enthusiast and spent many years refereeing and umpiring various sports.

Jay loved his family, his church, and his Savior, Jesus Christ.

J.C. is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred, his parents, Floyd and Willie Mae, two brothers, Bud and Doyle, and one grandson, Gary Wayne Wright of Denton, Texas.

J.C. Is survived by his daughter, Sharon Kay Robinson of Abilene, Texas, daughter, Brenda Lee Orend of Palm Bay, Florida, her husband Harold "Butch" Orend and their two children, Banning and James, as well as his son, David Gibson of Alpine, Texas, his wife, Karen Gibson, and their three children Jason, Joshua and Jonathan and nine great grandchildren. Condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved