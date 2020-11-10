J.C. Gibson
J.C. Gibson of Abilene, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Graveside services will be held at 11 am Friday, November 13 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene with Pastor David Black officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12 from 5pm to 7pm at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St., Abilene.
J.C. "Jay" Gibson was born February 3, 1932 in Dillsboro, North Carolina to Floyd and Willie Mae (Sutton) Gibson. He was one of three boys. In his teens, J.C. moved to St. Maries, Idaho, to live with his father and step-mother. He met and married Mildred "Millie" Goodman in Hernando, Mississippi on September 22, 1956. J.C. and Millie raised three children, Sharon, Brenda and David, and celebrated 62 years of marriage in 2018.
Jay joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, and retired in 1972 with the rank of Technical Sergeant . After his military service he worked for the City of Abilene Water Department for the 20 years.
In addition to his time in the Air Force and his work with the City of Abilene, Jay was a sports enthusiast and spent many years refereeing and umpiring various sports.
Jay loved his family, his church, and his Savior, Jesus Christ.
J.C. is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred, his parents, Floyd and Willie Mae, two brothers, Bud and Doyle, and one grandson, Gary Wayne Wright of Denton, Texas.
J.C. Is survived by his daughter, Sharon Kay Robinson of Abilene, Texas, daughter, Brenda Lee Orend of Palm Bay, Florida, her husband Harold "Butch" Orend and their two children, Banning and James, as well as his son, David Gibson of Alpine, Texas, his wife, Karen Gibson, and their three children Jason, Joshua and Jonathan and nine great grandchildren. Condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com
