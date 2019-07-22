Jean Collier



Abilene - Imogene Butterworth Collier (Jean) was born September 11, 1923. She passed peacefully at her home on July 16, 2019 at the age of 95.



Born in Kansas City, Missouri, she attended Kansas State University and became a Braniff Airline hostess. She married Lt. Colonel Wayne Collier in 1945, becoming a United States Airforce spouse, then rearing two daughters, Sherry and Patty. The family transferred to Dyess Airforce base in 1957. She taught kindergarten for several years at St. John's Episcopal school then opened Jean Collier's Kindergarten in 1962. Her school blossomed and grew, maintaining a waiting list for admission. Heralded as the best kindergarten and pre-kindergarten in Abilene, it was one of the first to include Spanish as a regular part of the curriculum. The highlight each year, was a Fiesta of singing, dancing and colorfully costumed children held in her backyard.



Jean loved her friends and neighbors and particularly enjoyed delivering home-baked treats to them during the holidays, never leaving their presence without a hug and an "I love you". She also loved and was compassionate toward all creatures great and small. She supported many charities.



She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Butterworth, her mother, Delphia Morris Butterworth, and sisters, Gertrud Butterworth and Dr. Mary Lou Butterworth.



She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Long and husband, Roy; Patty Collier and husband, Jan Clawson; a niece, Sandra Sears; three grandchildren, Matt Windham and wife, Celeste; Christa Deamer and husband, Mike; Dr. Aaron Clawson and wife, Sarah. She is also survived by four great grandchildren: Wyatt, Aaron, Alice and Rachel. Her beloved rescue puppy, Gala, will be lost without her. In her final years, she was lovingly assisted and cared for by Phyllis Long, Robin Martin, Rita Wince, and Jesse Payne; Hospice of the Big Country; daughter, Patty and son-in-law, Jan.



A memorial service will be held at the North's Funeral Home Chapel,



242 Orange Street, Abilene, Texas at North's Memorial Chapel on



July 27, 2019 at 4:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Abilene's Rescue the Animals or the .