1/1
Jean Faulks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Faulks

Abilene - Jean Faulks passed away September 30, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born May 1935 in Sweetwater, Texas to Loss and Birtie Williams.

Jean married James Faulks on March 21, 1951 and enjoyed almost 70 years of marriage. They spent most of their years in Abilene, Texas until James' death earlier this year.

Jean led a full life and always had a smile on her face. She loved her family and especially her grandkids. Her favorite times were family gatherings. On Christmas day, her kitchen was filled with her daughters cooking turkey and dressing with all the trimmings imaginable. Her living room was jam-packed to the ceiling with Christmas presents for all her grandkids.

Jean was a loving and caring person. She was always available to help when needed. Jean will be missed but she left us with countless memories that keep us smiling. We know now she is happy with her husband James in heaven.

Jean is survived by her three daughters: Vickie Pelton and husband Dick Pelton of Abilene, Susan Kersey and husband Tom Kersey of Weatherford and Joanie Fisher of Abilene. Jean is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Clay Kelly, Farrah Washington, Christi Fisher, Tatum Kerbow, Jeff Fisher, Blake Leonard, T.J. Kersey, Stacey Kersey; and ten great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park on Monday October 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm, under the direction of the Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamil Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved