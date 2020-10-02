Jean Faulks
Abilene - Jean Faulks passed away September 30, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born May 1935 in Sweetwater, Texas to Loss and Birtie Williams.
Jean married James Faulks on March 21, 1951 and enjoyed almost 70 years of marriage. They spent most of their years in Abilene, Texas until James' death earlier this year.
Jean led a full life and always had a smile on her face. She loved her family and especially her grandkids. Her favorite times were family gatherings. On Christmas day, her kitchen was filled with her daughters cooking turkey and dressing with all the trimmings imaginable. Her living room was jam-packed to the ceiling with Christmas presents for all her grandkids.
Jean was a loving and caring person. She was always available to help when needed. Jean will be missed but she left us with countless memories that keep us smiling. We know now she is happy with her husband James in heaven.
Jean is survived by her three daughters: Vickie Pelton and husband Dick Pelton of Abilene, Susan Kersey and husband Tom Kersey of Weatherford and Joanie Fisher of Abilene. Jean is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Clay Kelly, Farrah Washington, Christi Fisher, Tatum Kerbow, Jeff Fisher, Blake Leonard, T.J. Kersey, Stacey Kersey; and ten great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park on Monday October 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm, under the direction of the Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.
