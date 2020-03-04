Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean M. Bell Obituary
Jean M. Bell

Abilene - Jean McDonald Bell, 98, of Abilene passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Abilene.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2 PM at Elmwood Memorial Park.

Jean was born on January 19, 1922 in Waco, Tx., to the late Charles McDonald and Maude Stubblefield McDonald. She retired from the Texas Health Department after 24 years of service working as a Regional Personnel Assistant. Jean shared many years of marriage to William L. Bell until his untimely passing in 1980. She was a member of the Daughters of the America Revolution, the Garden Gate Club and Abilene's Women's Club. Jean was also a member of First Christian Church.

Jean is survived by her daughter Vicky Bell Doss.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now