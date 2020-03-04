|
Jean M. Bell
Abilene - Jean McDonald Bell, 98, of Abilene passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Abilene.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2 PM at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Jean was born on January 19, 1922 in Waco, Tx., to the late Charles McDonald and Maude Stubblefield McDonald. She retired from the Texas Health Department after 24 years of service working as a Regional Personnel Assistant. Jean shared many years of marriage to William L. Bell until his untimely passing in 1980. She was a member of the Daughters of the America Revolution, the Garden Gate Club and Abilene's Women's Club. Jean was also a member of First Christian Church.
Jean is survived by her daughter Vicky Bell Doss.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020