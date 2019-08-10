Services
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
The First United Methodist Church
Merkel, TX
Jean Rose (Copeland) Blue


1939 - 2019
Jean Rose (Copeland) Blue Obituary
Jean Rose (Copeland) Blue passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00AM at The First United Methodist Church in Merkel, Texas. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel, Texas.

Jean was born August 20, 1939 in Coleman, Texas to Carris Copeland and Isabelle (Bentley) Copeland. Jean has made Coleman, Odessa, Abilene, and Merkel home during her lifetime. Montgomery Wards, Office Depot/Maxx and Hendrick Medical Center were all places Jean spent many years working. However, the delight of Jean's life came from time spent with her family, friends, and serving her Savior. Attending her grandkids events and being active in her church brought the greatest joy to Jean.

Jean is survived by her husband, Earl Blue; her daughter, Cathy Blue; sons Doug (Patti) Blue and Michael Blue; grandsons Brandon Blue and Brayden Blue; four great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The First United Methodist Church in Merkel or to Big Country Hospice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 10, 2019
