Jean Wood
Jean Wood

Abilene - Jean Wood, age 84 of Abilene, went home to her Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020. Visitation will be held today, Thursday, September 10 from 6 pm to 8 pm at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange Street, Abilene. Funeral services will be Friday, September 11 at 12 noon at Broadview Baptist Church, 2500 S 27th Street with Pastor David Cason officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jason Vallery, Joshua McElmurry, Conner Tate, Colton Morris, Mark McElmurry and Owen Carpenter.

Jean was born in Abilene on January 25, 1936 to Owen and Elsie Cheek Carpenter. She was a longtime member of Broadview Baptist Church and very active in the church ministry along with singing in the choir. Jean was dedicated to her entire family and always loved helping others. She enjoyed taking art classes and expressing herself thru her art.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Jack Wood; brother, Larry Carpenter and two grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Pattie Vallery and husband Bobby, Greg Wood and wife Sherry, and Mark Wood and wife Jennifer; brothers, Jack Carpenter and Doug Carpenter and wife Theda; five grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be mad to Broadview Baptist Church, 2500 S 27th Street, Abilene, Texas 79605. Words of comfort may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
