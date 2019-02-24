Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
Jeanette "Mama-Nets" Adkins, 75, of Rochester, passed away on February 17, 2019. At the time of Jeanette's passing she was surrounded by her loving family.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.

Jeanette was born June 5, 1943 in Knox City to Bud and Lois LeFevre. She started school at Rochester in 8th grade, which is when she met the love of her life, Don Adkins. Jeanette and Don fell in love the day they met and never dated any other. They married in Rochester, Texas on October 5, 1961. Their marriage was Blessed with three sons Donald, Bill and Howell, that where the light of Jeanette's eye. Jeanette was gifted with an amazing artistic talent. When she was younger, she would hand draw the designs for all of her formal dresses, and Lois would make her creations a reality. Any random piece of paper made for a canvas for the most amazing sketches of artwork. Her interest in Ancient history was fulfilled when she and Don spent extended time in Egypt, where she enjoyed exploring the region around Cairo.

Jeanette is survived by the love of her life, Don Adkins, of Rochester. Her children Donald and Pat Adkins of Sweetwater, Texas; Bill and Sharon Adkins of Henrietta, Texas and Howell and Corey Adkins, of Rochester, Texas. One sister, Beverly Mullins and four brothers Steve LeFevre and wife Patsy, Olsen LeFevre and wife Margie, Bob LeFevre and wife Devera, and Edd LeFevre. Grandchildren Jennifer Adkins, Ace Adkins, Kandice Patterson, Krystal Adkins, Mahrya Cazorla, Makayla Adkins, Tanner Rhea, Quinton Adkins and KJ Adkins and Twelve Great-Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The love Jeanette showed her family will forever be felt in the hearts of those she loved so dearly.

Jeanette's family will be forever grateful for the love and compassion showed by the staff at Hendrick Hospice and request in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Jeanette's honor to Hendrick Hospice at 1651 Pine, Abilene, TX 79601.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 24, 2019
