Jeanette Davis
Abilene - Jeanette Rahn Davis, age 79, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019.
Jeanette was born November 11, 1939 in a farmhouse near Springfield, Georgia. She was the second eldest of seven children. Jeanette attended school in Springfield and graduated from Effingham County High School. She was then a nursing student at the Warren A. Candler Hospital School of Nursing for three years. After working in surgery for several years, she enrolled in the Charity Hospital School for Nurse Anesthesia in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was there that Jeanette met her future husband, William D. Davis, who was in the Tulane General Surgery residency. Following nurse anesthesia training, the newlyweds lived in Fort Polk, Louisiana, courtesy of the U. S. Army. Afterwards, she worked at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas for five years supporting her husband, Bill, who was in urology training there. When Bill finished his residency, Jeanette retired and told him that it was his time to support her. The couple settled in Abilene where Bill established his urology practice and they raised their son, William Dillard Davis II.
Jeanette was interested in politics and was a member of the League of Women Voters for many years, the last three years on the state board and one as vice president. In 1980, Jeanette was awarded the Liberty Bell Award; this being the young lawyers citizen of the year award. She served on the Taylor Haskell Jones Medical Alliance for many years, being president twice. In addition, Jeanette served as Secretary/Treasurer for Texas state senator Bill Simms of San Angelo during his last election as well as served on the Taylor County committee for water needs and the juvenile justice committee. While she was active in the community, her main interest was always caring for her family.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bill, son Will and his wife, Laurie, her two grandchildren, William Dillard Davis III and Jackson Young Davis, as well as several siblings, nieces and nephews - all of whom brought her great joy in life and in her later years.
Visitation will be at North's Funeral Home on Friday, August 16th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a service at Elmwood Memorial Park's mausoleum on Saturday, August 17th at 10:00 am.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019