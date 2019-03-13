|
Jeff Adkins
Abilene - Jeffrey Wayne "Jeff" Adkins, 49, of Abilene died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Baylor Hospital in Dallas following a lengthy illness.
Services will be 10:00 am Thursday, March 14, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home chapel, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene. Officiating will be Rev. David Cason assisted by Rev. Jim Ritter. Burial will follow at 3:00 pm same day in Rochester Cemetery, Rochester, Texas. A time of visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday March 13th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Jeff was born August 12, 1969 in Lubbock, Texas to Jess W. "Bud" and Marie 'Brooks' Adkins who died Feb. 9, 1998. He graduated from Vernon High School in 1987. After graduating nursing school from the Vernon Regional Junior College, he worked as an RN on the night shift at UMC for several years. He graduated from Physician's Assistant school in 2002 from the University of North Dakota. He was a dedicated medical professional that has helped many in his short life. He moved to Abilene in 2017 and in 2018 he began construction on his own orthopedic clinic on Danville Drive. It was about to open beginning the first of April, next month. In his adventure through life he was able to touch an untold number of folks. His nature is giving and caring. His main priority in life has been to devote his life to caring for his fellowman. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his father, Bud Adkins and his wife Beverley Lake Stamford, Texas. He has a brother, Corey and wife Jana of Abilene; a sister Heather Garrett and husband Donald of Rockwall, Texas; also, Jordan Adkins, a nephew, who was raised as his little brother; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 13, 2019