Jeff L. Day
Jeff L. Day went to be with his Savior on December 2, 2019, at the age of 56.
Jeff was born September 6, 1963 in the San Diego Naval Hospital, San Diego, California, to Lee Paul and Elan Stewart Day. The family moved to Texas as soon as his dad retired from the Navy. Jeff always felt like a Texan at heart.
On June 5, Jeff married the love of his life, Deborah Sessions Day. He fell in love with her on a band trip when he was 15. He knew then that she was the one he wanted to share his life with.
His compassionate, giving nature and deep faith in God led him to his profession, which began as a technologist in the Orthotic and Wheelchair shop for Abilene State Assisted Living Center. He later served as Assistant Technology Coordinator for the West Texas Rehab Center, and then went on the become Founder and CEO of Freedom Fighters. Jeff also held positions at the Texas Workforce Commission and Texas Attorney General's Office.
Jeff was a talented writer. He wrote a book and several e-books. He also shared his amazing poetry with friends and on social media.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Deborah; a sister, Sheila Whitley and husband Steve of Eula; brother-in-law Lynn Sessions and wife Debbie of Clyde; a niece and nephews and a great niece and two nephews. He is also survived by his "children", their baby dogs who brought him much love and comfort.
A family-reunion style celebration of Jeff's life will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Baird, 1600 US Hwy 283 in Baird. By special request, attendees are asked to wear bright pink or purple, Jeff's two favorite colors. Friends and family are welcome to bring a covered dish or dessert and to share wonderful stories and a meal, like a family reunion.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019