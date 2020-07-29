Jeff McClure

Jeff McClureOvalo - Jeffery Lee McClure, 62, passed away on July 28, 2020, in Abilene, Texas.Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10 AM at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery with Roy Keith of Tuscola United Methodist Church officiating.Jeff was born in Abilene to David and Rosa Lee McClure on January 5, 1958. He went to School at Jim Ned and graduated in the Class of 1976, then went on to follow his passion by completing the Machinery Tech program. He married Robbi Nichols on May 24, 1986, in Austin, Texas. He spent his life doing what he loved: working on machinery and taking care of his family. Jeff never hesitated to give to those in need and selflessly provided for those he loved. Few people who knew him were not impacted by him. Jeff was respected by his peers in all things he did by demonstrating a renowned work ethic and unshakeable integrity. He wanted to succeed in all he did and pushed himself to excel. While attending Jim Ned, Jeff received many athletic accolades and awards, including but not limited to, Football Captain, Basketball Captain, Football Hero, Class President, Class Favorite, and Mr. High School, among others.Jeff was preceded in death by his Father, David McClure, in 2013.Jeff is survived by Robbi, his five kids; Sarah and Tony Hill, Clinton and Karen McClure, Rachel and Rance Loafman, Marshal and Alex McClure, and Nicholas McClure, as well as his grandkids; Jackson, Ava, Brady, Brynn, Layni, Riley, Raelynn, Rory Belle, and Rhett. Jeff is also survived by his mother Rosa Lee McClure, and his brothers and sisters; Mikey and Cleone McClure, Rick and Donna McClure, and Melinda and Rick Ikeler.Jeff's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to anyone who has helped us grieve, sustained us, prayed over and for us, and most importantly, those who loved and supported him.