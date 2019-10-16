|
|
Jenifer Dickerson
Abilene - Jenifer Joyce Dickerson (nee Wilson), of Abilene, Texas, passed away on October 12, 2019 in Rising Star.
Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Indian Gap Cemetery at 3:00 pm.
Jenifer was born in Brownwood, Texas to Robert "Deloy" and Sylvia Wilson on May 30, 1951. She graduated from Pottsville High School, where she played sports and was a cheerleader. She also attended Tarleton State University after high school.
Jenifer married James Dickerson III on January 3, 1972. They moved to Abilene in 1973, where they raised their two daughters, Brittiany and Sarah. Jenifer dedicated herself to her family, serving as a tireless homemaker, Girl Scout leader, and homeroom mother. She also volunteered with organizations like the March of Dimes. As the girls grew older, Jenifer went to work in the library at Cooper High School, where she worked until she and James both retired in 2012.
After retirement, Jenifer and James moved to his hometown of Stephenville, where Jenifer hosted her children and grandchildren as often as possible and volunteered with Twentieth Century Club.
Jenifer was preceded in death by her husband, James, who passed away in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Deloy" Wilson and Sylvia Mae Embrey and her sister, Trisha Bolton.
Jenifer is survived by daughters, Brittiany Johnson and her husband Michael, of Austin, and Sarah Ashley and her husband Joshua, of Abilene; sisters, Cindy and her husband Bob Kile, of Garland, Debo and her husband Mike Hanes, of Lanham, Bertie and her husband Rusty Pinkerton of Floresville; and grandchildren, Brooke and Evan Ashley, of Abilene, and Colin and Caroline Johnson, of Austin.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Jenifer's daughters wish to extend sincere thanks to their mother's life-long friend who was with her to the end, Judy King, and Rising Star Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019