Abilene - Jennie Lee Culley Hyde, was born December 11, 1937 in Evansville, IN to Thomas and Cecelia Culley. A graduate of Reitz High School, she played French Horn in the band and carried a love of music throughout her life. She had the uncanny talent of being able to put a smile on the faces of those around her. Whether she was going about her day as a property manager for D-Bar Leasing or in later years spending time with her healthcare workers, everyone knew and loved "Miss Jennie."
Her primary focus in life was her family, and her free time was nearly always spent with them. At the games and performances of her grandchildren, watching Green Bay Packers with her son Bruce, or taking in the sites of the Florida beaches, if Jennie was with her family she was happy.
Jennie Lee Culley Hyde, 82, of Abilene, Texas passed away Saturday, October 17. She is survived by her brothers Carl Culley & Thomas Culley; her children Danny Hyde, Donna Cabeza and husband John, & Beth Hyde; her grandchildren Dustin Ralich and wife Shannon, Danielle Coulson and husband Matt, Heather Hyde Wargo and spouse Ryan, Danny Hyde Jr and wife Carissa, Emalee Hyde, Bailey Hyde, & Carmen Hyde; and her great Grandchildren Caitriona Hyde Wargo, Kace Coulson, and Rowan Hyde Wargo.
She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Culley, mother Cecelia A. Culley; brother Jimmie Culley, sister Barbra Cullen; and son Bruce Hyde.
The family will be streaming a Memorial Service Friday, October 23 at 10am.