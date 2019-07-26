|
Jenny Lou Appleton Batson
Abilene - Jenny Lou Appleton Batson finished the race on July 24, 2019 and was reunited with loved ones and friends.
Jenny was born December 18, 1935 in Abilene, Texas to Sam and Ora Carlile Appleton at West Texas Baptist Sanitarium (now Hendrick Medical Center). As the girl half of fraternal twins, she began a life adventure full of love and accomplishment. After graduating from Tulia High School, she enrolled in Abilene Christian College (University) and was active in all phases of campus life. A member of Ko Jo Kai women's club, she also participated in student government and was an ACC Beauty. Jenny found the Speech and Drama Department her calling, especially the theater productions staged at the college. It was there she met the true love of her life-James "Jim" Batson of Texas City, Texas. Jim and Jenny married on August 12, 1955 and were soulmates and partners until his passing in 2015. Together they raised 4 children and had a journey that was filled with the highest of highs as well as some low times but was never dull.
Jenny was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and instilled in her children Christian values and ethics. She was a stickler for good manners and woe be the child who forgot that lesson. Jenny also passed on her independent stubbornness to her offspring, which was exasperating for her on many occasions!
Professionally, Jenny had many accomplishments, including Executive Assistant to the Director of the Lower Colorado River Authority, and the same position to the Dean of Political Science and Soviet Studies at The University of Texas at Austin. She was honored for her work many times and always pushed for the best results. This work ethic was a model for her children and a lesson well learned.
At home Jenny was renowned for her cooking and being a grand host. All were welcome at the Batson table, and if any left hungry it was their own fault! Her everyday cooking made many smiles and the holidays made everyone happy and full. Jenny loved all animals and never let any of God's creatures, who happened by, do without love. With Jim, she adopted many pets who in short time became a part of the family!
Jenny was preceded to her Reward by Jim and her parents as well as her sister-in-law Martha Batson Stephens.
She is survived by her 4 children: Mark Batson (Karen) of Abilene, Jennifer Batson of Marble Falls, Michelle Cromer (Barry) of El Paso and Monte Batson (Shannon) of Trophy Club, TX. Also her twin brother Dr. Joel T. (Tim) Appleton (Linda) of Lubbock as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Jenny's Family wish to thank the staff at Windcrest Health and Rehab Center and Hendrick Hospice for their kind and diligent care.
The Family will welcome friends Saturday July 27th from 3 to 5 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, in Abilene. A private ceremony will be conducted by the family at a later time.
Jenny had requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Rescue the Animals of Abilene or any Church of Christ Charity.
"When the dawn comes, tonight will be a memory too
And a new day will begin" Cats, the musical
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 26, 2019