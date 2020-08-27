Jeri Gray Hulme
Sweetwater - R. Jerelene "Jeri" Schlueter Gray Hulme, died on August 25, 2020 shortly before midnight in Abilene, TX. Jeri was born on December 22, 1935 in Fisher County, the third daughter of William Schlueter and Willie Prewitt Schlueter. Jeri graduated from high school in Sweetwater, Texas in 1954, and married Jim Gray in 1959. They had one son James C. (Clay) Gray who was born in 1971, and now resides with his wife Crystal in Breckenridge, Texas. After Jim Gray, a coach and school administrator, died in 1988, Jeri filled her life by caring for her son and dedicating countless hours to the ongoing of First Baptist Church in Sweetwater. She had a host of friends and spent countless hours being a caregiver to many of them, while still finding time to play bridge. In 2008, after 20 years of widowhood, Jeri married Darrell Hulme, a widower himself for 3 years. What had begun as friendship at the bridge table blossomed into a full-blown romance, and they engaged in 12 wonderful years as a married couple. In 2014 Jeri and Darrell moved to Mesa Springs Retirement Village in Abilene. There they made a lot of good friends and enjoyed the fellowship of many other retirees. Jeri was preceded in death by her parents, William and Willie Lucille (Prewitt) Schlueter, one sister, Lyndell Jean Grimes, her husband J.E. Grimes, and by a brother-in-law, Lee Thompson, husband of her surviving sister, Veda Marlene Schlueter Thomson. Jeri is also survived by her son, Clay (Crystal), and her husband Darrell Hulme and his two children Randy Hulme (Anne) and Sandy Drake (Bill), 5 grandchildren, Russell Hulme (Amy), Brian Drake (Katie), Kyle Hulme (Allison), Chad Drake (Katie), Shea King (Kyle), and 15 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all of them .Also surviving are her sister, Veda Thompson, along with her two daughters, Caryn Thompson (David Mantooth), Traci Ratliff-Smith (Steve Smith) as well as the children of her deceased sister, Lyndell; Bryan Grimes (Cheryl), Joyce McCormick (Chris), Alicia Grimes, and Laura Brown (Robert). Survivors also include numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She will be missed by all of them. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sweetwater, Texas which will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020. The burial service is under the directions of McCoy Funeral home and will be conducted by Rev. Joyce McCormick. The family recommends in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 213 East Third St., Sweetwater, TX 79556 or Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1741 Sayles Blvd., Abilene, TX 79605, or one's favorite choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com
