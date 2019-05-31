|
|
Jerome Campbell
Abilene - Jerome Wesley Campbell, Jr. won his race on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He passed away at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene at age 62.
Jerome was born July 20, 1956, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Jerome "Wesley" Sr. and Bobbie Marie (Eoff) Campbell. He graduated high school in 1974 from Anadarko, Oklahoma, and attended college, including Abilene Christian University, on academic scholarships. Always achieving at challenging levels, Jerome earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1971.
Throughout his life Jerome's interest in technology and his intellect were evident, as he loved interactive computer games and chess. He also loved books and was widely read in several areas, from quantum physics to science fiction, from Bible to philosophy, from history to athletics. He became a self-taught computer builder and programmer. One of the computers he built was a special gift for his father, who preceded him in death in 2003. Jerome's career headed in the direction of television, where he was an engineer for the NexStar Media Group, specifically KRBC in Abilene. His employment with Abilene stations lasted over forty years. Jerome was a unique combination of intelligence and kindness, success and integrity, who lived life the way he wanted.
Jerome is survived by his mother, Bobbie Campbell of Ballinger; his siblings, Craig Campbell of Ballinger, Kevin Campbell and wife, Stacie, of Boise, Idaho, Shauna Campbell of Borger, and Thorne Campbell and wife, Julie, of San Angelo. Also surviving are two uncles, Jerry Eoff and wife, Shirley, of San Angelo, and Joe Campbell and wife, Melva, of Westworth; and various nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Old Runnels Cemetery with a reception/visitation following at Avenue B Church of Christ in Ballinger.
Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home of Ballinger. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 31, 2019