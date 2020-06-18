Jerrell T. "Jerry" Edmison
Jerrell "Jerry" T. Edmison

Buffalo Gap - Jerry Edmison was born in August 1942 in Carrizozo, NM. Educated at Southwest Texas State College and the University of Texas at El Paso. Jerry joined the Border Patrol in 1966 where he served many of his years in Del Rio Texas and later retired in 1998 in Abilene close to his ranch which was settled by his ancestors in Buffalo Gap, Texas. Jerry passed away on Sunday June 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Edmison.

He is survived by his two children; daughter Stephanie Kurpiewski and husband Tim Kurpiewski of Dripping Springs, Texas and son Stephen Edmison of Tucson, AZ and five grandchildren, Clayton, Callie, Owen, Gracie and Connor.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 10:00 am Saturday June 20th for family and friends at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road Abilene, Texas. There will be a graveside service at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery immediately thereafter. A family visitation will be held 5:30 to 7:00 pm Friday, June 19, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home.

Memories may be made and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
