Jerri Lynn Jergins
Abilene - Jerri Lynn Jergins, 57, of Abilene, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Abilene.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the chapel at Hillcrest Church of Christ, 650 E. Ambler Ave., Abilene, Texas. Dorman Holub, minister of the Eastside Church of Christ, Graham, Texas, will officiate. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Jerri was born on December 12, 1962 in Fort Worth, Texas to Jerry and Billie (Rutledge) Jergins. Jerri graduated from Graham High School, received her associate degree from Texas State Technical College, and attended Abilene Christian University. She worked as a cashier for Walmart for 10 years. She worked for several nonprofit organizations in Abilene.
Jerri was a member of Highland Church of Christ, Abilene. She was a diligent cross stitcher and quilter, gifting her labors of love to family and friends. She was always on the lookout for unique and fun collectible clowns to add to her lifelong collection. She had a soft spot for cats and cared for several in need of a home. Her most treasured memories included spending quality time with her nephews on her family's land in Graham, and later getting to spoil her great-nieces and great-nephews upon moving from Wichita Falls to Abilene in 2010.
Jerri is survived by her parents, Jerry and Billie Jergins of Graham, Texas; one brother, Phillip Jergins and wife Janet of Abilene; and her nieces and nephews, Joshua Jergins and wife Garolyn and their children Cheyenne, Kal-El, and Cordell all of Abilene, Texas, Jonathan Jergins and wife Meredith and their children Jameson and Jenny Kate all of Belton, Texas, Amanda Armstrong and husband Andrew and their children Jordan, Austin, and William all of Kingwood, Texas, and Matthew Musick and wife Sarah and their children Moses and Melody all of Hewitt, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Taylor Jones Humane Society, 2301 N 3rd, Abilene, Texas 79603, or the Christian Service Center, 3185 N 10th Street, Abilene, Texas 79603.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
.