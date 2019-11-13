|
Jerry Conner
Abilene - Jerry Conner, 69, of Abilene, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Abilene. The memorial service will be at 2:00 PM Friday the 15th of November at the ACU Chapel on the Hill.
Jerry was born in Dallas, TX to Louise and Walter Conner on August 23rd 1950. He went to school at Dallas Christian High School and attended his beloved Abilene Christian University to obtain a degree in Communications. He married Kimberly Conner on August 6th 1988 in Ft Worth. He worked as an economic development executive for numerous organizations including the Abilene convention and visitor's bureau, the government of Ontario CA, The City of Waxahachie, The City of Copperas Cove, and the City of Eastland where he retired. Additionally, Jerry ran an independent economic consulting practice for many years. He was involved in the Trojan Social Club, The Hillcrest Church of Christ, and an avid ACU sports fan.
Jerry enjoyed watching ACU and Dallas cowboy's football and enjoying the company of friends. He coached his children's sports teams and even received an award for being coach of the year. He was a supporter of Christian education and an unending supporter of Abilene Christian University. Jerry was known for being generous to all that he met and he never met a stranger he was not willing to help. Jerry was known as a man of legendary proportions by people who knew him. You could find Jerry around Abilene enjoying Caldo on Saturday mornings, ordering a flat white at Starbucks, or at a late-night Whataburger run.
Jerry is survived by his wife Kim, his son Austin, his daughters Alexa, and Amanda, his brother Ivy Conner, and his grand-children Ella Grace and Lanie, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers or donations, hand the next person you see in need $20 bill or buy them a meal and tell them it's from Jerry.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019