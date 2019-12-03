|
|
Jerry Don Hock
Jerry Don Hock, 73, of Cisco, Texas passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Mercy Health Love County, Marietta, Oklahoma. He was born June 22, 1946 in Baird, Texas to Lee Vernon and Beulah Fay (Price) Vernon.
Jerry was a graduate from Putnam High School in Putnam, Texas. He was an iron worker traveling all over the world. Jerry loved his dogs, cats and going to the casinos. He married Bonnie Owens March 22, 1986.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, James Travis Hock; grandson, James Travis Hock, II; sister, Carolyn Hock; and brother, Doyle Hock.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Cisco; son, David Hock and wife Tanya of Stamford, Texas; stepson, Greg Jones of Cisco, Texas; brother, Calvin Hock of Denver, Colorado; two sisters, Irene Lambeth and Wanda Lee Guthrie and husband Carl of Van Alstyne, Texas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No Services scheduled at this time.
Cremation conducted by Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Marietta.
Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019