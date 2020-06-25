Jerry Don SimmonsWindom - Jerry Don Simmons, 84, of Windom, TX died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born on August 26, 1935, to Melton Revere "Bud" and Laverne (Lackey) Simmons, he spent his childhood in Santa Anna. After graduating from Santa Anna High School, he attended Howard Payne University, graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. In 1962 he earned his Master of Education Degree from McMurry College.Don was proud of his role as an education leader, which he began as a teacher at Coleman Junior High in 1957, the same year he bought his first car. He soon moved to Abilene ISD, where he spent the remainder of his professional career. From 1959 until his retirement in 1996, he filled many roles in the district: teacher, elementary principal, Director of Personnel, and finally, Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services and Special Programs. Additionally, he held leadership roles in the Texas State Teacher Association and served as State President of the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association from 1976-1977 and State President of the Texas Association of School Personnel Administrator in 1984. He was also involved in the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union, serving as the Chairman of the Board of Directors from 1975-1990.A faithful member of First Central Presbyterian Church in Abilene, he served as an elder, deacon, lay minister and chairman of numerous committees. After moving to Windom in 1997, he joined Windom United Methodist Church where he similarly sought to be of service to the church community, teaching Sunday School Class, serving on committees, maintaining the church grounds and interviewing church members to create a written record of the church's membership and history. He felt a strong obligation to serve and lead in all areas of his life; in Windom he served on the City Council for eight years before being elected mayor, a position he held for five years.Don was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Laverne; two sisters, Joyce Simmons and Shirley Crawford; and a brother, Terry Simmons. He is survived by his wife, Betty; brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Linda Simmons; sister-in-law, Karen Simmons; three stepchildren and their spouses; Ken and Kristine Hall, Charlie and Susan Fajardo and Jon and Hayley Hall; beloved grandchildren; Connor Hall, Collin and Valerie Hall, Callum Hall, Kylee Kittrell, Kameron Kittrell, Mark Fajardo, Marisa Fajardo, Will Hall and Marie Hall; great grandchild, Amelia Hall; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, loving friends and extended family.Visitation for Jerry Don Simmons will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A private graveside service will be held at Dodd City Cemetery at a later date by close family.*For everyone's safety, we ask that anyone who intends on coming to the visitation please follow protocol; masks will be required to enter and the 6 ft. social distancing will be observed.In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial gifts be directed to First Central Presbyterian Church in Abilene, 400 Orange St., Abilene, TX 79601; Windom United Methodist Church, PO Box 936, Windom, TX 75492 or to the Honey Grove Public Library, 500 N 6th St., Honey Grove, TX 75446 in his honor.The family wished to thank the staff at Honey Grove Nursing Center for their loving and attentive care over the past few months. It was truly his home away from home.To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit