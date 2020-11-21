Jerry Guinn
Knox City - William Jerry Guinn, 84, of Knox City, TX, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00PM, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Knox City Cemetery with Mr. Don Hawkins Officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City.
Jerry was born to Louis C. Guinn and Bessie (Shaw) on June 18, 1936 at home in Munday, TX where he attended Munday Schools. He began working with his dad on weekends and summers at the age of 12 at the family owned store, Guinn's Tin & Plumbing. It was there he began learning the skills that would carry him throughout his life.
He met the love of his life, Peggy Ruth Stephens, and they married on November 20, 1954. Jerry and Peggy lived in Knox City while he worked with his brother in the plumbing and air conditioning business. Eventually Jerry operated his own successful business, Jerry's Plumbing, that stayed in operation almost 40 years. He became very accomplished in plumbing, electrical work, and air conditioning repair. Through the years of being in business Jerry was blessed by several very dedicated employees that we as a family attribute much of his success to.
Jerry didn't pursue many hobbies but had several passions in his life. Those included a few dogs that are always considered faithful true companions. He loved his trips to the pasture where he used his siren to call up his cattle and horses. If you needed him in the afternoons after work you could most often find him around the water hole or making a round to "check the cows." He and Peggy also spent a lot of time at Lake Kemp where they purchased cabins to escape to on the weekends.
Jerry's world was rocked on Valentine's Day, 2005 when he lost his soulmate, Peggy, but he was happily reunited with her on what would have been their 65th wedding anniversary, where she welcomed him home.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jan Eaton and husband Jerry of Knox City, Sheryll Reed and husband Mel of Snyder; 4 grandchildren, Jason Zeissel and wife Brooke of Seymour, Crystal Zeissel and Chris Mendoza of Munday, Brady Reed and wife Ashley of South Haven, KS, Wendy Halmon and husband Jeffrey of Snyder; 12 great grandchildren; 2 siblings, Al Guinn of Wichita Falls, and Patsy Todd and husband Lamar of Canon City, CO.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Louis Guinn; son, Bobby Dell Guinn; siblings, LC Guinn, Jr., Wilkie Guinn, Donie Loffler, Mary Dale Newkirk, Shirley Bess Jackson, and Virginia Bess Jackson.
Jerry will be missed here on earth, but his family is thankful and blessed by the legacy he began and will leave.
