Uncle Jerry was my mother's baby brother. He was one of a kind. The mold was broken the day he was born. The world won't ever feel the same for me without him in it. I would like for him and mama to know I'll be along in a few days. The Lord promised we would be with Him for eternity if we only believe. I do believe, and uncle Jerry told my brothers and me himself that he did believe.

Billy Newkirk

Family