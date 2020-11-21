1/1
Jerry Guinn
1936 - 2020
Jerry Guinn

Knox City - William Jerry Guinn, 84, of Knox City, TX, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00PM, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Knox City Cemetery with Mr. Don Hawkins Officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City.

Jerry was born to Louis C. Guinn and Bessie (Shaw) on June 18, 1936 at home in Munday, TX where he attended Munday Schools. He began working with his dad on weekends and summers at the age of 12 at the family owned store, Guinn's Tin & Plumbing. It was there he began learning the skills that would carry him throughout his life.

He met the love of his life, Peggy Ruth Stephens, and they married on November 20, 1954. Jerry and Peggy lived in Knox City while he worked with his brother in the plumbing and air conditioning business. Eventually Jerry operated his own successful business, Jerry's Plumbing, that stayed in operation almost 40 years. He became very accomplished in plumbing, electrical work, and air conditioning repair. Through the years of being in business Jerry was blessed by several very dedicated employees that we as a family attribute much of his success to.

Jerry didn't pursue many hobbies but had several passions in his life. Those included a few dogs that are always considered faithful true companions. He loved his trips to the pasture where he used his siren to call up his cattle and horses. If you needed him in the afternoons after work you could most often find him around the water hole or making a round to "check the cows." He and Peggy also spent a lot of time at Lake Kemp where they purchased cabins to escape to on the weekends.

Jerry's world was rocked on Valentine's Day, 2005 when he lost his soulmate, Peggy, but he was happily reunited with her on what would have been their 65th wedding anniversary, where she welcomed him home.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jan Eaton and husband Jerry of Knox City, Sheryll Reed and husband Mel of Snyder; 4 grandchildren, Jason Zeissel and wife Brooke of Seymour, Crystal Zeissel and Chris Mendoza of Munday, Brady Reed and wife Ashley of South Haven, KS, Wendy Halmon and husband Jeffrey of Snyder; 12 great grandchildren; 2 siblings, Al Guinn of Wichita Falls, and Patsy Todd and husband Lamar of Canon City, CO.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Louis Guinn; son, Bobby Dell Guinn; siblings, LC Guinn, Jr., Wilkie Guinn, Donie Loffler, Mary Dale Newkirk, Shirley Yandell, and Virginia Bess Jackson.

Jerry will be missed here on earth, but his family is thankful and blessed by the legacy he began and will leave.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Knox City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Knox City
210 Avenue A
Knox City, TX 79529
(940) 658-3251
Memories & Condolences
November 22, 2020
Uncle Jerry was my mother's baby brother. He was one of a kind. The mold was broken the day he was born. The world won't ever feel the same for me without him in it. I would like for him and mama to know I'll be along in a few days. The Lord promised we would be with Him for eternity if we only believe. I do believe, and uncle Jerry told my brothers and me himself that he did believe.
Billy Newkirk
Family
November 22, 2020
Sorry to read of Jerry's passing. He was a good man. He'll be missed.
CHARLES MONGRAIN
Friend
November 21, 2020
RIP Jerry. You were always a good friend and a fair man to the Bateman Family. Thoughts and prayers to your.
John and Sue Fletcher
Friend
November 21, 2020
Had great respect for Jerry always fair and honest in all the business we had
Rest in God's arms my friend
Bobby O'Neal
Friend
November 21, 2020
God bless you all, and may His peace that surpasses all understanding be with y’all.
David Jackson
Family
November 21, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of your precious Dad. Love, hugs, and prayers during this difficult time. Your folks were wonderful neighbors to my parents. Cheryl Daniel
