Jerry Jackie Decker



Haskell - Jerry Jackie Decker, age 87, of Haskell and formerly of Munday, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at St. John's United Methodist Church in Stamford, with John Erwin, Paul Wright, and Terry Bunch officiating. Burial will follow at Willow Cemetery in Haskell under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home.



Jerry was born March 28, 1933 in Haskell, Texas to Jack Riley Decker and Myrtle Throneberry Decker. He grew up in Rule, Seymour, and other small towns before marrying Anna Mae Decker on June 26, 1954, in Weinert, Texas. He joined the United States Army during the Korean War and served as a baker in Puerto Rico, before returning to Rule, Texas, where he joined his father in ownership of a bakery that made the famed Decker fried pies. After his father's death in 1963, he continued to operate the bakery until 1968, when he moved his family to Munday. In Munday, he owned the Sugar Shack café, worked at M System, and eventually ended his career with over 20 years of service as a deliveryman for Mrs. Baird's.



After his retirement and the passing of Anna Mae on January 8, 1991, Jerry married Nelda Jetton on July 31, 1993 in Haskell and moved to Haskell for the remainder of his life. He enjoyed fishing, model trains, woodworking, spending time with family, and drinking coffee with a variety of friends at the Cliff House, Cowpokes, and R&R cafes in Stamford. His honest opinions will be missed by all who had the opportunity to experience them.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, his son-in-law James Freeman, and his brother-in-law Ronnie Adams.



He is survived by his wife Nelda Decker; daughter Jerri Anne Freeman; son Gary Decker and wife Connie; stepdaughters Sheila Dickerson and husband Wendell and Sharla Skiles and husband Donny; grandchildren James Decker and wife Lauren, Jessica Vaughan and husband Ryan, and Rebecca Decker; step-grandchildren Krysta Hadlock and husband Matt, Kelsey Rivera and husband Arturo, Kaitlin Dickerson, Kimberly Skiles, and Aaron Skiles; great grandchild Miriam Decker; and step-great grandchildren Alexis, Colby, Noah, and Hunter; sisters-in-law Joyce Hewlett, Martha Rose, and Sherry Adams.



Pallbearers will be Dr. Wayne Cadenhead, Kelly Williamson, Robert Newels, James Decker, Ryan Vaughan, Chick Wilfong, Joe Valencia, and Gary Teichelman.



Honorary pallbearers are Dan Hoover, Robert Bird, Sam Bitner, Steve King, Wendell Dickerson, Donny Skiles, and all of his coffee-drinking friends, past and present.



Memorials can be made to Hospice of the Big Country or West Texas Rehab Center.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store