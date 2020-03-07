Resources
Rising Star - Jerry Lee Davis 80, of Rising Star, Texas passed away March 5, 2020. Funeral Service will be 3:00 P.M. Sunday March 8, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Cisco, Texas. Visitation will be Saturday evening 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Kimbrough Funeral Home.

Jerry was born March 10, 1939 in Gorman, Texas to Oral and Amy Davis. He held a Liberal Arts Degree, a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education and Mathematics, Master of Science in Earth Science. Jerry worked as a Science Instructor at San Antonio I.S.D., Brady I.S.D., Mesquite I.S.D., and Cisco I.S.D. He was also a Computer Instructor and Coordinator for Cisco I.S.D. and a Computer Consultant and Repair Technician. He was a member of the Gem and Mineral Society of Abilene and held Lapidary Classes in his home at Rising Star. Jerry had a very dry sense of humor and wrote humorous stories about cattle and cow psychology.

On July 19, 1986 he married Lou Jane (Qualls) at First United Methodist Church.

Survivors are his wife Lou Jane of Rising Star, Texas. Children: Leslie Alford Boley and husband Curtis of Owasso OK., Sharla Qualls of Newcastle Texas, Greg Qualls of Cisco and Patrick Qualls and wife Kelly of Graham, Texas.

Grandchildren: Caleb Qualls, Jonah Qualls Lucas Qualls, Jaxon Boley and ZoeKate Boley.

Several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Memorials have been requested to First United Methodist Church, 405 West 8th St. Cisco, Texas 76437 or The Salvation Army, or a .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
