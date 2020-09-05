Jerry Lou Young
Jerry Lou Young, 76, of Abilene passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center.
Jerry was born on September 12, 1943 in Post, Texas to Troy & Mary Buchanan. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Abilene. She attended and graduated high school from Abilene High School.
She married Jerry Doyle Young on December 7, 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They shared their 27th Wedding Anniversary last year.
During her work career before retiring, Jerry worked at the Albertson's on S. 14th in Abilene. After retiring, Jerry had a daily routine, which was enjoying a cup of coffee and working the daily Sudoku puzzle from the newspaper that was left by her husband on the counter each morning. Jerry loved watching the NASCAR races and her favorite driver was Jeff Gordon up until his retirement. She then started following Jimmie Johnson. Jerry also enjoyed watching TV and her most favorite ones were "Murder, She Wrote" & "Matlock." "Family Feud," with the crazy Steve Harvey, was her favorite game show.
Jerry was preceded in death by her parents Troy & Mary Buchanan; her sister Francis Hudspeth; her son Dale Wayne Sudberry and her stepson Jerry Young Jr.
Those left behind to cherish her memories are her husband Jerry Doyle Young of Abilene; son Darren Sudberry and wife Kris of Carrolton; son Damon Sudberry and wife Paula of Abilene; her step daughter Misty Young of Clyde; and two brothers, TA Buchanan of Odessa and Charlie Buchanan of Irving; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Hendrick Medical Center for their special care of Jerry.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Broadview Baptist Church.