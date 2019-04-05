Services
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Veterans Cemetery
7457 West Lake Rd.
Abilene, TX
Jerry Milton Newman

Hawley - Jerry Milton Newman, 77 of Hawley Texas, passed away April 2, 2019. Survived by his wife of 50 years. Surviving children Michael Newman and Wife Karen, Gary Hargis, Sharon Giddings and Brandon Cerenzia, Sandra Hash and Husband Jamey, Ronnie Hargis and wife Margie, Vicky Terrell and Husband Kenny. Along with 15 loving grandchildren & 19 great grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a loving Husband, Father & Peepa. The family is grateful for the compassionate care from the Staff at Hendrick Hospice of Abilene. Funeral services will be held at Girdner Funeral Home, 141 Elm Street, Abilene, Texas 79602. Visitation will be held Saturday April 6th from 2:00-3:30, Services will immediately follow from 3:30-4:00. Burial will be on April 12th at 2:00 at Veterans Cemetery 7457 West Lake Rd. Abilene Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 5, 2019
