Jerry Pace
Hawley - HAWLEY - JERRY PACE, 51, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Hendrick Medical Center. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hawley Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.
Born January 15, 1968 in San Antonio, Jerry was a son of J. D. Pace and the late Laura (Bigham) Pace. He graduated from Hawley High School in 1987 and TSTC. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Hawley and auto mechanic for Smith Outdoors Power Equipment for 21 years.
Jerry loved camping, fishing, racing remote control cars and being around family. He also loved his dog (Hound dog) and his cat (Morris).
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother (Laura Pace) and great nephew (James Pace).
Survivors include his father, J. D. Pace of Hawley; two brothers, Jay Pace of Abilene and Jimmy Pace (and wife, Rhonda) of Hawley; six nieces and nephews and twelve great nieces and nephews.
Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 20, 2019