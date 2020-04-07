|
|
Jerry Ray Skaggs
Jerry Ray Skaggs was born to his beloved parents, A. E. and Georgie Fae (Sanders) Skaggs on October 9, 1934. He passed from this world on April 5, 2020, at the age of 85. It is the dash in between those two dates for which his family is eternally thankful. He was a good man who lived a good life. He was a good and faithful servant of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years- Virginia Nelson Skaggs; his daughters- Susan Skaggs Eden and her husband, Trace, and Sharon Ellis McCuistian and her husband, Trent; grandsons- Jacob Bodkin and his wife, Rupal, Jordan Bodkin, Connor Ellis and his wife, Lacey; granddaughter- Molly Ellis and her fiance', Casey Rand; great-granddaughter Lilah Bodkin; and sister- Jane Larch as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Julia Cook, and son-in-law Randy Ellis, whom he loved like his own son.
Jerry was born on his grandparents' farm. He grew up in and around Gorman, Texas where he graduated from high school in 1953. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Animal Science in 1957. After graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in an Artillery Unit within the 1st Cavalry Division. He was soon stationed in Fort Sill, Oklahoma where he met Virginia. They became engaged just before he left to serve 13 months at Camp Snow, South Korea where he spent time on the 38th Parallel. He married Virginia after his return home on May 23, 1959. His army service continued in the reserves for 6 and a half more years, rising to the rank of Captain at the time of his discharge.
As their family grew, so did their businesses. Over the years, they started and bought several
businesses in Hereford, Texas where they made their home. Jerry was inducted into the Liquid Feed Hall of Fame by the American Feed Industry Association during his business career. He retired in 2001 and later moved back to his hometown of Gorman. There, Jerry fulfilled his dream of opening an antique store. He and Virginia showcased and sold the antiques and collectibles they acquired throughout their life together. Jerry greatly enjoyed his retirement years in Gorman, where he reconnected with old friends and family and attended and served as a deacon in the same church in which he was raised.
Jerry is remembered by all for his servant's heart. He served others well throughout his life. He will be so missed by his family, who find hope and peace in the knowledge that they will see him again.
DUE TO CURRENT COVID-19 CONCERNS, THE FAMILY WILL HOLD A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE. THE FAMILY WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE AT A LATER DATE.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020