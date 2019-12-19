|
Jerry Wayne Clemons, age 59, of Abilene, Texas died Monday, December 16, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas.
He was born May 16, 1960 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He graduated from Texas High School in 1978 and from Texas A&M University in 1982. He taught math at Texas High School for 5 years then attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to continue his education journey to teach at the college level. After that he began working at Cisco Junior College in Abilene, Texas where he still was teaching math and was the Division Chair over the math department. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Abilene.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Wilton Clemons, maternal grandparents, Mary Frances and Clarence Reed and his paternal grandparents, Serina and Emmett Clemons.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia(Pat)Clemons; his brother, David Wilton Clemons; one aunt, Bonnie Hester; one uncle, Roland Clemmons; niece, Amanda Powell; cousin, Tanya Lanmon; and many other relatives, co-workers, and friends.
Funeral services will be held 2:00PM, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas with Dan Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00PM Thursday evening at the funeral home.
