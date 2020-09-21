Jesse "Jess" Aaron Holloway



On September 12, 2020, the Honorable Jesse "Jess" Aaron Holloway of Cuernavaca, Mexico, peacefully shuffled off this mortal coil. He lived life to its fullest with his love of travel, good company, great food, and average scotch. His was a life well lived and one dedicated to the service of others.



He was born in Arlington, Texas, on October 26, 1940, and grew up with three sisters Frances Kreger, Jane Darnell, and Ruth Stout. He is survived by Jane and Ruth. He loved to tease and remind them all he was their mother's favorite. Although they had little growing up, there was always an emphasis on hard work, getting a good education, and doing good works to lift other people.



After graduating from Arlington State College, Jess went on to law school and graduated from the University of Houston Law School in 1966. He was sworn in as a member of the Texas bar by Supreme Court Justice Tom C. Clark in Washington D.C.



Jess then embarked on an extraordinary life of public service, which began with becoming an FBI Special Agent. After three years as a Special Agent and multiple cross-country moves, he settled down in Abilene, Texas, in 1969, accepting a position as an Assistant District Attorney at the Taylor Country District Attorney's office. Following that, he spent several years in private practice.



He was always active in politics. Jess and his lifelong friend Charles Scarborough were elected as delegates to the State convention in 1972 and succeeded in getting many women and minorities elected. Jess supported Hubert Humphrey, but George McGovern was the final choice of the Democratic Party. Jess would remind everyone this is how we ended up with Tricky Dick.



Jess was named Taylor County Democratic Party Chair and later appointed by the Taylor County Commissioner's Court as a Taylor County Judge. He discovered that while he had little authority, he did have the authority to hire some county employees. At the time he noted there were was little diversity among the county employees and none in administrative leadership positions. He was most proud of his work as Taylor County Judge in hiring minority members of the community and placing them in positions of leadership. He was also instrumental in getting the City of Abilene to recognize Martin Luther King Day as a holiday. Later he was named by Governor Ann Richards to be a state district judge to the 350th Judicial District Court in Abilene, Texas. Jess presided on the bench for thirteen years before retiring.



He was also very active in the Church of the Heavenly Rest. He served as a Senior Warden twice and most recently he helped complete the needlepoint rug in the chapel by hand stitching the rug with the help of family and friends.



In retirement he found a new life in the mountains of Cuernavaca, Mexico, with its wonderful people and he made many beloved friends. He continued to travel all over the world and he loved hosting parties for his family and friends in the United States and Mexico. Jess never stopped learning and eventually he learned enough Spanish that the local residents would not openly laugh at him when he spoke. He also continued to serve in the community and volunteered at the Episcopal church and on the board of the Robert Brady Museum. None of this would have been possible without the kindness and love showed by his friend Jose Morales and his amazing family.



He was so proud of his four children Caprice Hawkins, Dorcas Holloway, Rachel Forbes and Jay Hardaway and his nine grandchildren. Although he would joke that he had little to do with how much they have accomplished, they credit him with instilling in them the important value of serving others.



As a lifelong Democrat his only regret in life would have been that he did not get to vote against the current President in the upcoming election. On November 3, 2020, he would strongly urge you all to put down your cellphones, put on a mask, and help get out the vote. He did not want flowers or an elaborate funeral but would want you to vote and do something kind for someone. If you want to do something kind, his two favorite charities were Meals on Wheels in Abilene, Texas and the Robert Brady Museum in Cuernavaca, Mexico.









