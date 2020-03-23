|
|
Jesse C. Valentine
Abilene - Jesse Chalma Valentine, age 87, of Abilene passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care Center. Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Sweetwater Cemetery with Rev. Marie Mickey officiating. McCoy Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements. He was born September 24, 1932 in Paragould, Arkansas to the late Isiac and Thelma Ruth (Pratt) Valentine. Jesse married Carrie Elizabeth Cosby September 26, 1981 in San Jose, California moving eventually to Missouri and then to Abilene, Texas in 1996. He was an Electrical Engineer, United States Marine Corp. Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, worked for Hewlett-Packard for 29 years, worked for Litton in Springfield. Missouri, and was an avid NRA member. Jesse is survived by his wife; Carrie Valentine of Abilene, sisters; Susan Valentine and Bruce of Centerville, Virginia, and Janet Wilhite and Lonnie of Paragould, Arkansas, sister-in-law; Shirley Lavell of Tigard, Oregon, nephews; Christopher Spaulding and Annette of Portland, Oregon and David Cosby and Jennifer of Sacramento, California, nieces; Donna Greenhaugh and Marty of Visalia, California and Diana Strawder and Glen of Sacramento, California and many cousins including Edna and Wayne Piland of Sweetwater. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers Larry and Rick Valentine. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020