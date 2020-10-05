Jesse Donald Moreno
Abilene - Jesse Donald Moreno, 78, passed away October 03, 2020. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 2525 Westview with Father Emilio Sosa officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
Mr. Moreno was born April 15, 1942, in Stamford, Texas, to Jesus Cedillo and Rebecca Moreno. Jesse worked at General Dynamics, Abilene Solid Waste Department, Abilene Fire Department and retired after 26 years from AT&T as a telephone repairman.
Survivors include three daughters, Kathy Leet and husband Tony of Abilene, Jackie Solis and husband Jorge Jr. of Richardson, and Jessie Fickel and husband Jonathan of Abilene; eight brothers, Eddie Moreno and wife Lupe of Lubbock, Joe Moreno and wife Linda of Abilene, Gilbert Moreno and wife Gordy of Moreno Valley, CA, Raymond Moreno of Round Rock, Mario Moreno of Abilene, Lorenzo Moreno and wife Emilia of Hawley, Lupe Moreno of Jayton, and Pete Moreno of Marfa; sister, Liz White of Hawley; and three grandchildren, Jesse Robert Leet, Anthony Leet and Georgiana Jacqueline Solis.
Mr. Moreno was preceded in death by his wife Herminia Moreno; his parents and sister, Mary Moreno.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6,2020 at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope, 3349 N. 12th Street.
