Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Abilene - Jesse James Louden, 88, of Abilene, TX passed away January 15th, 2020, in Abilene.

Visitation will be held at Elmwood Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 1 to 3 PM prior to the service. Funeral services will follow at 3 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Elmwood Memorial Park.

Jesse was born on June 8, 1931, in Boone County, Kentucky to parents Irma Feeley and Wilbur Louden. Jesse joined the United States Air Force at the age of 22 where he was an aircraft mechanic and worked on planes such as the KC-135 and B52. He served his country for several years and retired as a tech sergeant. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, keeping his garden green and his pool clean, both of which he did better than most and took due pride in. He had a kind heart and was always willing to help his loved ones.

Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Marie Louden; his parents, Irma and Wilbur Louden, and his brother Eugene and two sisters, Janet and Martha.

Jesse is survived by five daughters, Debbie and her husband Steve Mulroy, Tammy Crawford, Shauna Golihar, Sheila and her husband Glenn Barres, Peggy Brooks; two step-daughters, Shelly Bennett, who took care of him in his final years, and Sonja Gray: and many grandchildren including Chelsea, Dylan, Jency, Hayley, Michelle, Michael, Jennifer, Tracy, Davie, Jannette, Bobby, Jennifer; and many more great-grandchildren including Eleanor Tebow, Paige, Peyton, and Zoey.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
