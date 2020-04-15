|
Jessie Brawley
ANSON - JESSIE BRAWLEY, 99, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Whitney. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born September 24, 1920 in Whitney, Jessie was a daughter of the late Joseph and Fanny Mae (Petty) Shelley. She was the widow of Thomas Berryhill and Clyde Brawley. Jessie was a hairdresser and a Baptist.
Jessie was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include one Gary Berryhill of Carrollton; one daughter, Olga B. Wyatt (and husband, Albert) of Houston; one sister, Olga Jones; and two grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020