1920 - 2020
Jessie Brawley Obituary
Jessie Brawley

ANSON - JESSIE BRAWLEY, 99, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Whitney. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born September 24, 1920 in Whitney, Jessie was a daughter of the late Joseph and Fanny Mae (Petty) Shelley. She was the widow of Thomas Berryhill and Clyde Brawley. Jessie was a hairdresser and a Baptist.

Jessie was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include one Gary Berryhill of Carrollton; one daughter, Olga B. Wyatt (and husband, Albert) of Houston; one sister, Olga Jones; and two grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
