Jessie Juanita Arrant
Abilene, TX
Jessie Juanita (Morton) Arrant passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Abilene Regional Hospital. Jessie had resided at Lyndale Senior Living in Abilene, Texas and was independent till her death at the age of ninety-three.
Jessie was born April 5th, 1925 in Stephens County, TX. She was the baby girl of thirteen children born to James Bascom Morton and Minnie Plant Morton. Jessie, in addition to being a housewife and mother, worked various jobs to help provide for her family.
She married Robert Tarrant and had four children; Bobby Joe, Charles Ray, Nita Faye and Larry Tarrant. Jessie then married Paul Arrant until his death in 1987.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband's Robert and Paul, two children Bob and Charles, one grandson Bobby Tarrant, one great-grandson Jason Dunn and her 12 siblings.
She is survived by daughter Nita Dunn of Prescott, AZ; son Larry Tarrant and wife (Denise) of Aledo, TX; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her honor to a .
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 17, 2019