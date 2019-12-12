|
|
Jessie Oleta Allen Marth
Roscoe - Our precious Mawmaw died on December 11, 2019, at home in Roscoe, after a long life, well lived. A celebration of her life and legacy of faith, kindness and strength will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 3pm at First Salem Lutheran Church in Roscoe, Tx. with Rev. Hal Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Roscoe Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A time for visitation will be held prior to the funeral, from 1-3pm at the church fellowship hall. Pallbearers will be Nolan Sanders, Cameron Sanders, Garrad Richburg, Aiden Richburg, Russell Stanaland, Chris Stanaland, Sam Stanaland, Caleb Todd and Elijah Todd. Jessie Oleta Allen Marth, was deeply loved and respected by her family, friends, and community. She was many things in her 105-year-long life : blessed child of the Lord, a humble servant to her church family, a faithful daughter, a devoted wife, a loving mother, an enthusiastic grandmother (and great grandmother, and great-great grandmother!), a fun-loving friend, a talented seamstress, and a community leader. Born August 9, 1914, at her grandmother's house in Hill County, TX, Jessie grew up in a close-knit family. A stand-out on the girls' basketball team, she graduated in 1931 from high school in Content, TX, as Valedictorian. Jessie was offered a scholarship to college but did not attend due to her father's poor health and the family's financial needs during the Great Depression. She met the dashing Rudolph Henry Marth, a World War I veteran, while picking cotton on his family's farm. The two married on December 19, 1934, and began farming west of Roscoe. In the following happy years, the Marths raised two children, Donald Rudell and Frances Joy. Jessie diligently trained them by example to be hard workers, to serve others, and to be upstanding citizens and leaders. Jessie prioritized keeping a tidy home and well-kept yard. She enjoyed providing healthy meals for her family, most often serving foods grown and raised on the farm. Her pickled okra and pecan pie were family favorites. She took great joy in her calling as a homemaker, wife and mother. Jessie was an expert seamstress and craftswoman, outfitting her children and grandkids with clothes, afghans, and quilts for many years. Some Christmases everyone received crocheted house shoes, other years it was quilts or aprons. She enjoyed many contented hours quilting with her close friend, the late Laura Faye Duncan. Jessie was a fierce competitor around the domino table and enjoyed playing chicken foot with her family. She loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks, but was an even bigger fan of her many athletic grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she cheered and supported. Jessie was motivated to love and serve her family and community because of her faith and love for Jesus. She began each day throughout her life reading Scripture aloud around the breakfast table and ended her day diligently praying for her loved ones. Even into her 80's, Jessie led Bible studies and exercises for the "old folks" at the rest home. Up into her late 90's, she and Frances served coffee and donuts to folks there. Jessie was also a chief caretaker of her beloved First Salem Lutheran Church and spent much of her time and talents serving there. Jessie was preceded in death by her parents Doss and Mae Allen; brother A.J Allen; sister Vivian Bains; husband of 47 years Rudolph Marth; son Donald Marth, son-in-law Don Richburg; grandson-in-law Rockey Stanaland; and great-great-grand daughter Taylor Stanaland. She is survived by her daughter, Frances Richburg, eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Memorial contributions can be made to First Salem Lutheran Church, 923 Main St., Roscoe, TX 79545. This amazing Proverbs 31 woman will be remembered and cherished by her many descendants, who arise and call her "Blessed.". Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019