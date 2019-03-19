Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Wake
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Abilene - Jesus E. Barrera Jr. "Jesse", 79, of Abilene, Texas passed away at his home with family by his side Sunday March 17, 2019. Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Francis Catholic Church. Wake will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. in the North's Funeral Home Chapel. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home.

Jesus was born on June 5, 1939 to Jesus Gonzales Barrera Sr. and Adela Escobedo. He was a life-long Abilene Resident. Jesse was an Abilene High School graduate Class of 1957. He attended Hardin Simmons University and was proud member of the HSU Cowboy Marching band. Through the years he was employed by C.G. Conn, First National Bank, El Chico and Abilene Ready-Mix. He was part owner of a family business for many years El Charro Mexican restaurant/ El Charro Ballroom. He was a life long member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, where he was involved in the choir as well as other countless ministries throughout the years. He was a Cursista. In his spare time He loved to sing and play the trumpet.

Left to Cherish his memories are wife Ana Maria Barrera, daughters Maria Elena Devora-Portillo (Andy), Angela Rangel, Linda Alma Allelo (Juan), Sons; Emmanuel Barrera (Kathy), Jesus Barrera III, Elias Barrera, all of Abilene, TX. Sisters; Erlinda Garcia of Alhambra CA, Ruby Moreno of Laredo TX, brother David Barrera of San Antonio TX, 12 grandchildren 8 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by both parents, sister Alica Romero and grandson Miguel Allelo.

Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 19, 2019
