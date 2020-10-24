Jesus Gutierrez
Abilene - Jesus Ramon "Palomo" Gutierrez, 65, residing in Weatherford, Texas but Native of Abilene, TX entered God's Kingdom on October 21, 2020. A rosary will be held 6:00 - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. A visitation will begin after the Rosary. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church, 826 Cottonwood Abilene, Texas. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.
He was a dedicated family man who never met a stranger and went above and beyond for his daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was always willing to help those in need. He was a Huge Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, and Abilene High Eagles Fan. He enjoyed playing bingo and traveling. He is retired from WTU/AEP Power Plant of 35 plus years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Weatherford, Texas and also St. Francis of Abilene, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father, Juan Palomo Gutierrez; mother, Guadalupe Gutierrez; brothers, Juan Gutierrez, Lupe Gutierrez; and Sister, Delores Gutierrez.
Jesus is survived by darling girlfriend, Dolores Castillo; daughters, Rachel Gutierrez of Abilene, Veronica Edens of Weatherford, April Dominguez (Steve) of Vernon, Texas, and Sophia Lesley (Bo) of Thalia, Texas; grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Marc, Kyrsten, Jacob, Jessica, Hannah, Morgan, Stevie, and Ava; and great grandchildren, Aleigha, Elyana, Apollo, and Tristan; siblings, Thomas Calderon of Coleman, Yolanda Cates of Waco, Texas, Mary Helen Macias of Sherman, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com