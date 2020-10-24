1/1
Jesus Gutierrez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesus Gutierrez

Abilene - Jesus Ramon "Palomo" Gutierrez, 65, residing in Weatherford, Texas but Native of Abilene, TX entered God's Kingdom on October 21, 2020. A rosary will be held 6:00 - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. A visitation will begin after the Rosary. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church, 826 Cottonwood Abilene, Texas. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.

He was a dedicated family man who never met a stranger and went above and beyond for his daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was always willing to help those in need. He was a Huge Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, and Abilene High Eagles Fan. He enjoyed playing bingo and traveling. He is retired from WTU/AEP Power Plant of 35 plus years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Weatherford, Texas and also St. Francis of Abilene, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his father, Juan Palomo Gutierrez; mother, Guadalupe Gutierrez; brothers, Juan Gutierrez, Lupe Gutierrez; and Sister, Delores Gutierrez.

Jesus is survived by darling girlfriend, Dolores Castillo; daughters, Rachel Gutierrez of Abilene, Veronica Edens of Weatherford, April Dominguez (Steve) of Vernon, Texas, and Sophia Lesley (Bo) of Thalia, Texas; grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Marc, Kyrsten, Jacob, Jessica, Hannah, Morgan, Stevie, and Ava; and great grandchildren, Aleigha, Elyana, Apollo, and Tristan; siblings, Thomas Calderon of Coleman, Yolanda Cates of Waco, Texas, Mary Helen Macias of Sherman, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved