Jesus Jesse Ramirez
Abilene - Jesus "Jesse " Ramirez Sr
Abilene, TX
Jesse Ramirez, Sr., 76, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, with his family by his side. A celebration of his life will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, with Father Emilio Sosa officiating, directed by Abilene Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope, 3349 N. 12th Street.
Mr. Ramirez was born on December 13, 1942, in Lockhart, Texas to the late, Maria Ramirez. He attended schools in Lockhart and Abilene, Texas. He met Maria Luisa Jimenez, in the fourth grade, at Fannin Elementary and they would later marry on June 10, 1959. They were inseparable and celebrated 54 years of marriage until her passing in 2013. As a young boy, Jesse worked at the Sands Hotel and retired from Paymaster Oil Refinery after 35 years.
Grandpa or Chue, as he was known to his family, was always there for his children, grandchildren, sisters and friends. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, visiting with friends at Rose Park Senior Center and a good cup of coffee. Most of all, our Dad loved our Mother and all the happy times they spent dancing together and listening to music. Dad, you have been a great treasure to our family and have loved us unconditionally. You are deeply loved and we will miss your jokes, funny stories and extremely light-hearted spirit.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Dolores Oberg (Steve) of Montana; Jesse Ramirez, Jr. of Arkansas, MaryAnn Martin (Melvin); Daniel Ramirez (Sean McCully) of Dallas, Matthew Ramirez, Amy Ramirez (Steve) and Nathan Ramirez (Letty) of Louisiana; sisters, Josie Gonzales; and Julie Buckner of Georgia; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
He is preceded in death by his mother; his wife; three brothers, two sisters; son Danny Ramirez; and two grandsons.
Pallbearers: Melvin Martin, Nathan Ramirez, Stephen Valdez, Abel Sanchez, Jay Ramirez, Matt Ramirez, Anthony Martinez, Remington Whiteside. Honorary pallbearer: Grandson, Stephen Wright
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 21, 2019