Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell
304 N 2nd St
Haskell, TX 79521
(940) 864-2151
Jewell Wallace
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Willow Cemetery
1923 - 2019
Haskell - Jewell Lea Scott Wallace went home to our Lord, November 11, 2019. Julie, as she was known by her friends, was born near Bessmay in East Texas, March 11, 1923. Her husband, John W. Wallace preceded her in death. She is survived by her children; Opal Lea Wallace Furrh, J.W. Wallace Jr., Lowell Anne Wallace Baker, Kenneth Ray Wallace, and Juliejohn Wallace Knott. She had 20 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

In 1945 Julie, John, and 3 children under the age of 3 moved North of Haskell to a tiny house that had no running water or electricity. During those first years, Julie was active in a Home Extension Club that met once a month in the Josselet Club House between Haskell and Weinert. It was the highlight of her days where her passion for learning took flight. She learned to preserve fruits and vegetables for her family. She taught herself to sew clothing, sewing many garments for her children and the public. She taught herself leather work, making many beautiful purses and belts for the rodeo crowd. She volunteered to cut and dye friends' hair, later becoming a licensed beautician, practicing her new craft as her fifth child left the nest.

For many years Julie taught Sunday School and sang in the choir at First Baptist Church. She enjoyed having season tickets to the symphony in Abilene. Every day she read her Bible and the Reader's Digest. Her easy smile and gentle nature endeared her to many.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Willow Cemetery with Mr. Ford Cole officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. A visitation is planned from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the funeral home, 304 N. 2nd Street, Haskell.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
